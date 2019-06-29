Richmond B&B provides a unique way to relax with goat yoga

A Bed and Breakfast in Madison County is providing a unique way to do yoga.

Saturday morning Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast hosted yoga featuring baby goats.

Blue Heron says it's a great way to spend time outdoors. The goat yoga sessions are open to all skill levels.

"We've been doing this for three years now. We started it after seeing it on social media," said Liz Huffman, owner of Blue Heron. "A lady in Oregon had begun doing it and we thought: we've got goats."

Heifer International, which works to end poverty and hunger, will receive a portion of the proceeds of each event this season.