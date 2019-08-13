Richmond Frisch's Big Boy closing, employees plan protest

The Frisch's Big Boy location in Richmond is closing Sunday and it's no one's favorite thing.

Employees have invited the community to protest the burger joint's closing. They will meet at the restaurant Thursday at 6 p.m.

"Our food is good, we treat our customers right, and we're like all a big family here so it's going to be really hard to see it go," said drive-thru employee Victoria Harrison.

The Cincinatti-based chain says the franchisee only recently announced they wanted to close the diner.

"We don't know what the rationale was. I mean, it was a store that was doing well, it was popular," said Todd Napier, the company's vice president of marketing.

Napier said the corporate office is working to reopen the diner or open a different location in Richmond.

"We'd love to find a way to continue to serve the people of Richmond," he said.

Some past employees plan to put on their uniform for the last time and work with current employees on Sunday.