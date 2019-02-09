Richmond Police continue search for Savannah Spurlock

Richmond Police confirm a continued search effort for Savannah Spurlock.

Police say Spurlock, a mother of four, was last seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington Jan. 4. Police released surveillance pictures of Spurlock leaving the bar, and investigators say she left with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

Richmond Police confirmed a search team made up of officials, the Cajun Coast Search & Rescue team, and other volunteer search groups were searching the Fall Lick Road area in Garrard County Saturday.

WKYT is told while in the area, the group came across a pond.

Officials will be back out in the area Sunday to continue to search in the pond and surrounding areas.

If you have any information related to the Spurlock case you're asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.