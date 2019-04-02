Richmond Police search Garrard Co. home in Savannah Spurlock investigation

Richmond Police confirm to WKYT officers searched a home in Garrard County on Tuesday.

Police would not give any details about what the search was for or what brought them to the home. They also could not detail where the home is located.

Lancaster Police say they were told earlier in the day Richmond Police would be performing a search.

Police say the search is part of the efforts to find Savannah Spurlock. The missing Richmond mother was last seen after leaving 'The Other Bar' in downtown Lexington on January 4.

Officers, friends and family have since held multiple searches looking for Spurlock.

Earlier this week, they announced a $10,000 reward to find Spurlock.