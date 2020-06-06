Richmond community joins in on protests against police brutality

Protesters from central Kentucky took over Main Street in Richmond to make their voices heard in the national effort to end police brutality and stand up for black lives everywhere.

Three young women spent their time organizing the protest, which they say it the first like it with a permit in the city of Richmond.

"We all marched for Trayvon Martin when we were 12 years old here in Richmond. We did that and we knew we could be a part of the bigger picture and the fact that police brutality is still happening means that we still need to be doing these things," said Zakia Holland.

Holland, Shaela Worsley and Aria Miles worked together on the protest. They say it wouldn't have grown into such a large supportive event without the help of local businesses, Mayor Blythe and officers at the police department.

The protest started at the Madison County Library and led crowds into town on Main St. to the courthouse where speakers talked about ways to improve their communities and open up the dialogue for change.

"This is a very small town," stated organizer Shaela Worsley. "This is based off of what we saw in Lexington and we said you know we would really like to do that here, even though we are the small city of Richmond, we have a powerful voice as well."

