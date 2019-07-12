Richmond couple accused of using heroin with child in car

Richmond police arrested a couple at a hospital after officers say one overdosed in a vehicle while using heroin in the presence of a child.

Police responded to Richmond Baptist Health Thursday night after a nurse called to report a woman who overdosed.

An arrest report states hospital staff told police Christopher Campbell tried to drop off Sharon Smith and leave with a small child, who was screaming in the back seat. Staffers grabbed the child from the vehicle to prevent Campbell leaving.

Campbell told police he flushed the keys of the vehicle at the hospital because his license was suspended. Smith said the two drove with the child to Lexington to purchase heroin before Campbell drove to a Richmond Kroger to shoot up the heroin.

Both are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, and Campbell is charged with possession of heroin. They were placed in the Madison County Detention Center.