Richmond couple arrested after daycare worker finds bruises on children

Richmond police have arrested a couple after a daycare worker noticed bruises on two children.

An arrest report states police responded to Small Wonders Child Care on Ival James Boulevard Tuesday after the worker found a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl with severe bruising on their bodies. The worker told police she noticed bruising on the side on the face of the 5-year-old, and she later found additional bruises on the back, arms, bottom and thighs.

The girl told the daycare worker Timothy McIntosh spanked her for being bad. The girl also said McIntosh spanked her younger sister.

Police talked to the 5-year-old, and she made similar comments to the investigating officer. She also said her mother, Marybeth Register, asked McIntosh to leave after he hit them.

When officers interviewed Register, they noticed inconsistencies in her story. She would say she was unaware of bruises on the children even when giving them a bath. When officers looked at text conversations, they learned she was lying to them about certain details.

Police arrested both McIntosh and Register and charged them with criminal abuse. They were placed in the Madison County Detention Center.