Some are auto dealerships are offering free oil changes to laid-off food service workers.

Toyota South and Gates Honda in Richmond are both participating Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You should go online, call, or use an app to schedule the appointment.

They are trying to schedule the oil changes every half hour.

You must provide proof of prior employment, as in a paystub, or a name tag or badge.

One car per family.