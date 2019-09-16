Richmond firefighters locate family of missing tortoise

A tortoise is back with its family after it was found wandering the streets of Richmond. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Fire Department says it has reunited a missing tortoise with its family.

The tortoise was found slowing traffic near Wellington Court on Monday. Several stopped to take pictures before firefighters picked it up and got it to safety at the fire station.

The tortoise received some fruit to eat while it posted on Facebook trying to find the owners of the reptile. Someone notified the fire department who the owner was, and they returned the tortoise to the home.

It appears the tortoise was able to get out after digging underneath a fence.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus