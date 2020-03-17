Richmond food bank opens drive-thru for clients

An organization in Richmond is changing its game plan so they can continue to feed the less fortunate and at the same time keep everyone safe.

On Tuesday morning at God's Outreach Madison County food bank in Richmond, volunteers are doing what they do every Tuesday. There is about $100 worth of groceries in each car.

"This helps a lot of people out that's struggling we barely make it," said client David Newman.

What's new is those who need a meal are not allowed to come into the facility for the sake of everyone's health.

"We're not physically touching their IDs. We allow them to hold that to do everything we can to keep them safe and healthy but we also want to meet the need and make sure everyone has food," said Assistant Director Amanda Agee.

The supply here is in good condition for now. That could change because God's Outreach gets some of its food from local grocery stores.

"Our donations are down from them because their shelves are empty," said Agee.

God's outreach will feed about 1,600 families each month.

After 20 years of feeding the poor, their faith holds strong even in these trying times.

"We are doing what God wants us to do, he provides," said Agee.

God's Outreach is on Main Street in Richmond. They will continue giving out groceries Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.