Richmond girl shares personal message about organ donations with classmates

A young girl delivered an important message to her classmates Friday morning.

Addison Worley spoke to Kit Carson Elementary about organ donations, something she knows about personally. Her brother, Luke Worley, just had a heart transplant in December. (WKYT)

"I was very honored to get to give the speech because I know I'm giving a lot of people a chance to save a lot of people's life," Addison said.

Addison hopes her brother will be home in a few weeks. He's staying up at Cincinnati Children's Hospital until then.