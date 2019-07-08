Richmond man accused of asking juveniles to model underwear at retail store

A Madison County man is behind bars after police say he asked juveniles to model underwear for him at a retail store.

An arrest report states Richmond police responded to Richmond Centre on Lantern Ridge Drive where a teenage girl and her mother told officers about the man making the request at rue21.

Police found the suspect, Dennis Oder of Richmond, leaving JCPenney wearing clothes with tags on them. Officers discovered he left his old clothes in a dressing room. Oder would make vulgar statements when he went back into the store, and officers had to tell him to drop a knife while he was changing back into his other clothes. The value of the stolen clothes was nearly $150.

Oder would threaten to cut the backside of an officer, claiming he was a "Hell's Angel."

The shirt Oder changed into was determined to be stolen from a movie theater after he attempted to get a refund on his popcorn and movie tickets. Oder's original shirt was found in the movie theater lobby.

Oder would admit to officers he was high on Oxycodone and that he wanted to have juveniles model underwear for him. He was placed in the Madison County Detention Center and charged with several crimes, including promoting a minor in a sex performance and unlawful transaction with a minor.