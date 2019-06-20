Richmond man arrested after daycare worker sees injuries on child

A Richmond man is behind bars after a daycare worker reported injuries on a 4-year-old child.

The Richmond Register reports Joe Asher, 33, was arrested after police responded to the daycare and found markings on the child.

The daycare employee noticed a red knot on the child's forehead and a handprint on the stomach.

Asher would tell officers he was coming to pick up the child, but he never showed up. He would be arrested at Madison County Family Court on Wednesday.

Jail records show Asher remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is charged with child abuse and abandonment of a minor. He is being held without bond.