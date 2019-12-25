Richmond man given Christmas Eve gift by strangers at McDonald's

David Tackett works as a dish manager at Texas Roadhouse. He said this Christmas was tighter than any other.

"It's been stressful, with bills coming up, plus buying Christmas gifts," he said.

He said he had to get on a payment plan to keep his electricity on.

"Yesterday, I woke up depressed because I didn't have money," Tackett said.

He went to McDonald's for a quick drink, and walked out with a huge gift. Two sets of couples approached him in line.

"They said, 'You look like you're struggling,' and that's when the Christmas miracle happened," Tackett said.

He calls it the miracle at McDonald's. He was handed enough cash to pay his bills and grab some last minute gifts.

"I sat in the McDonald's parking lot and cried."

He said he was so caught up in the moment, he didn't think to ask the people what their names were, or where they were from. He only remembers they pulled up in a black SUV, and that it was two sets of older couples wearing festive Christmas sweaters.

Tackett immediately told his family, including older sister Amanda Hasty.

"You don't know what it meant to him, and it meant a lot to me for it to be given to him, because no one would deserve it more than him," she said.

Hasty said it's been difficult watching her brother struggle.

"He works really hard, and I see him try to get all of his bills paid and everything like that, and I have six children, and he's trying to make sure he has gifts for all of the children," she said.

She's calling these anonymous donors his angels.

"God sent those people to give me that gift," Tackett said.

He said the couples were gone as soon as he turned around.