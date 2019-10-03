Richmond man indicted on manslaughter, fetal homicide charges in deadly Lexington crash

A grand jury has indicted a Richmond man on several counts following a deadly crash that killed a Lexington woman.

Samuel Turner is wanted on several charges including manslaughter and fetal homicide (Lexington Police Department)

The Fayette County grand jury returned an indictment against Samuel Alex Turner, 34, of Richmond following an October 2018 crash that killed 29-year-old Kayla McCoy.

Police say McCoy, who was pregnant at the time, was a passenger in Turner's vehicle when his car struck another vehicle head-on near Patchen Wilkes Drive.

Investigators believe Turner's car drifted to the left and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic. Turner was charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia on the the day of the crash.

The grand jury indicted Turner on counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree homicide, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, DUI and persistent felony offender.

Police have warrants for Turner's arrest. If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.