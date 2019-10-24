Richmond mayor gives advice to Lexington ahead of Trump visit

President Donald Trump will hold a rally at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington in just a little more than a week.

A presidential visit obviously takes a lot of planning. While Lexington city leaders are still working on that, it is something their neighbors in Richmond are familiar with.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe recalled what it was like finding out about a year ago that his city would host the president: "Oh great, the president of the United States is coming to little old Richmond!"

The excitement was also obviously met with some not excited to have President Trump in their town.

"There was that backlash, mildly so, but those who are not Trump supporters weren't particularly enamored that he was coming, but the city was honored to have a presidential visit," said Mayor Blythe.

It is a scenario Lexington is dealing with now. City leaders and law enforcement getting plans in place for the "Keep America Great Again" rally expected to draw at least 10,000 people to Rupp Arena.

Mayor Blythe says the biggest advice he can give the community is to be patient and to respect differing opinions. He says traffic and slow going as far as movement around the city will likely be the biggest inconvenience, but if you are able he says its worth getting a glimpse of all that comes with a visit by such a national figure

"If you can, I like to perch somewhere to see the arrival and departure of such an entourage that will come to the city," said Mayor Blythe.

The rally is November 4 starting at 7 at Rupp Arena. Doors open at 4. Tickets can be reserved online.