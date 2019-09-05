Richmond mayor proposes using armory as temporary jail to address overcrowding

City leaders in Richmond may have a solution to the overcrowding problem at the Madison County Jail: they’re offering the empty armory building as a place to hold inmates.

The old armory has been sitting empty for nearly three years. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

This comes a week after the county proposed increasing the county's property tax to help finance a new jail facility.

"To build a new detention center or to enlarge the one that's there, that's going to take some time, but the armory is already built," explains Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

The old armory has been sitting empty for nearly three years, and the mayor says this is a way to re-purpose it.

Last year the county was forced to end plans for an expanded jail and recovery center after residents complained of the tax increase needed to pay for it. Mayor Blythe has proposed leasing the armory for $1 a year.

"We're not trying to make a profit," he says.

Currently, the county is paying more than a million dollars each year to transfer inmates to other counties. It’s money which Blythe says could go into renovating the armory.

"I would hope that the jailer would be able to use that for non-violent inmates."

The county jail currently holds 413 inmates and only has 184 beds.

"Imagine having someone in your space all the time. It is a jail, but we have to consider the humanity of the situation."

Some residents agree and think opening the armory is a step in the right direction.

"I think it's great,” says Madison County resident James Stone. “It's great to see government see something that could be used, save some money, and it'd be a win-win situation."

Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor responded to the mayor’s proposal, saying he thinks it’s a nice gesture, and he appreciates the city’s willingness to help.

