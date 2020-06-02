Richmond mayor talks about recent protests, racial tension

As protests spread across the county, elected leaders are calling for peace.

They say people have a right to protest but the violence must stop.

Growing up during the civil rights movement, Richmond mayor Robert Blythe says he understands the frustration, but he says in order to bring about change, people must have a targeted approach.

“If folks are genuinely sad over the death of George Floyd and Breonna, then keep the focus, don’t make it something else,” Blythe said.

He says when people resort to violence during protests, it takes the focus off the main message. He’s concerned about the violence coming to his own city. A protest is scheduled in Richmond on Saturday. He’s hoping for peace.

“We are with those families who are grieving," Blythe said. "We’re with the police officers who are not like those who are causing a bunch of this madness.”

But Blythe says marching can only go so far. He says the real change will take people loving each other and keeping elected officials accountable.

”We’ve got to make sure that come end of June, we vote,” said Blythe.

The mayor says resources are being put in place to keep everyone safe this weekend.