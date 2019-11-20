Richmond mother has now been missing for one month

It's been one month since a Madison County mother has been missing.

Ella Jackson was last seen at her home on Westwood Drive on October 20. Richmond Police say since then, they've gotten a number of tips and their team of investigators on the case continues to work around the clock to find her.

Investigators say Jackson left behind her phone, dog, car and five-year-old son.

Police were out at her and her husband's home not long after she disappeared. They even used K9s to search her home and property.

One month later, investigators say the case remains a top priority for police.

"We haven't located her. And although adults can just up and leave when they want, they generally don't," said Assistant Chief Rodny Richardson. "So we would like to know the reason why, if she did - and make sure she's safe and OK. Until we figure out exactly what happened to her, we will continue to search for her."

Police say they they continue to ask anyone who knows anything to come forward.