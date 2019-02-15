Richmond police, Texas Equusearch, to hold search for Savannah Spurlock Saturday

The Richmond Police Department, joined by Tecas Equusearch, have coordinated a search for missing Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock on Saturday.

Officials with Garrard County Emergency Management are reminding volunteers participating in the search operation to use safety precautions in the search area, and to be mindful of not trespassing on private property.

Texas Equusearch has told WKYT that search crews will gather at 8:00 a.m. at the Hyattsille Baptist Church located at 3245 Richmond Road in Lancaster, Kentucky.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.

