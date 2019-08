Richmond police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a Tuesday shooting on Boggs Lane.

Investigators say Corey Jones, 21, is charged with assault in connection to the shooting. It happened around 2 p.m., and the person injured is considered stable.

Jones told police he shot the victim, but he said he did it in self-defense.

Police were able to find the suspected handgun used in the shooting.

Jones was placed in the Madison County Detention Center.