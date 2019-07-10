Richmond police, Garrard County authorities respond to Savannah Spurlock search scene

Richmond police are at the scene where Savannah Spurlock was last believed to be more than six months ago.

Scene on Perkins Lane where several law enforcement agencies are responding (Photo: WKYT)

Authorities are at Perkins Lane, which is one of the sites where search teams were deployed in the weeks following Spurlock's disappearance. The road is blocked at the Fall Lick Road intersection.

Police wouldn't provide many details on their presence, but the department is the lead investigating agency in the missing Richmond woman's case. Garrard County authorities have joined Richmond police at the scene. Kentucky State Police is also at the scene, and troopers confirm this is directly related to the Spurlock case.

Investigators believe Spurlock, 23, was last seen January 4 after she left a Lexington bar and went with a group of men to a home on Price Court in Garrard County. Police interviewed the men seen on surveillance video outside the bar.

Authorities have searched a home on Price Court during the investigation into Spurlock's disappearance before. Search teams spent weeks looking for her soon after she went missing.

This comes days after the six-month anniversary of Spurlock's disappearance.

This story is developing. WKYT has a crew at the scene.