Police: Richmond carjacking suspect crashes vehicle in Lexington following pursuit

Authorities say a police pursuit started in Madison County has ended at a busy Lexington intersection.

Richmond police say officers responded to a reported carjacking and later found the vehicle that was believed to be stolen. Officers say the woman who reported the carjacking had a child in the vehicle.

Several agencies began pursuing the vehicle into Lexington. This is when a crash happened on Richmond Road near the Man o' War Boulevard intersection.

Anna Trent, who is the aunt of the victim inside the vehicle, said the juvenile is a 14-year-old girl. She was unharmed.

Our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report there was a brief foot pursuit following the crash.

WKYT is at the scene, and we are working to learn more from police about the pursuit.