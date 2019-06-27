Police: Richmond carjacking suspect crashes vehicle in Lexington following pursuit

A police pursuit started in Richmond and ended near a busy Lexington intersection. (Photo: WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:54 PM, Jun 27, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say a police pursuit started in Madison County has ended at a busy Lexington intersection.

Richmond police say officers responded to a reported carjacking and later found the vehicle that was believed to be stolen. Officers say the woman who reported the carjacking had a child in the vehicle.

Several agencies began pursuing the vehicle into Lexington. This is when a crash happened on Richmond Road near the Man o' War Boulevard intersection.

Anna Trent, who is the aunt of the victim inside the vehicle, said the juvenile is a 14-year-old girl. She was unharmed.

Our reporting partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report there was a brief foot pursuit following the crash.

WKYT is at the scene, and we are working to learn more from police about the pursuit.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus