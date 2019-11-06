Richmond police observe 4 years since death of Ofc. Daniel Ellis

Officer Daniel Ellis was shot and killed while responding to a robbery in 2015. (Photo: WKYT)
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Richmond police took time Wednesday morning to honor a fellow officer, killed in the line of duty four years ago.

Officer Daniel Ellis was shot and killed while responding to a robbery in 2015.

Since then, organizers have set up the Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K. Since its establishment, it has become Richmond’s largest race.
Eastern Kentucky University also offers a scholarship in memory of Officer Ellis.

Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff are both serving time for their roles in Ellis’ murder.

 
