Richmond police observe 4 years since death of Ofc. Daniel Ellis

Richmond police took time Wednesday morning to honor a fellow officer, killed in the line of duty four years ago.

Officer Daniel Ellis was shot and killed while responding to a robbery in 2015.

Since then, organizers have set up the Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K. Since its establishment, it has become Richmond’s largest race.

Eastern Kentucky University also offers a scholarship in memory of Officer Ellis.

Raleigh Sizemore and Gregory Ratliff are both serving time for their roles in Ellis’ murder.

