Richmond police concerned for missing woman's safety

The Richmond Police Department is looking for a woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Ella Diebolt Jackson, also known as Ella Hans, was last seen at her home on Oct. 20.

The 48-year-old's phone, dog, car were all left behind. So was her 5-year-old son, who is being cared for by her husband.

Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson told WKYT that Jackson's husband is cooperating with the investigation.

Jackson was last seen wearing khaki-colored shorts, black and white shotes, a balck Under Armor shirt and hoop earrings.

Anyone with information can contact the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or by emailing detective@richmond,ky.us.

