Richmond police surprise boy hoping for people to attend birthday party

A Richmond boy whose mother says has never had anyone attend his birthday parties received a surprise from police officers when he turned 7.

Daniel Barstow's mother Angel Barstow threw an Avengers-themed party for her son, and when he heard people were actually attending this year, he became really excited.

"Suddenly he was running through the house, and he was like 'I'm going to have a real party with real people!'" Angel Barstow said.

Daniel didn't realize he would also have several Richmond police officers stop by to celebrate as well.

Police surprised Daniel with a toy police motorcycle for his birthday present along with a police helmet and jacket.

The police department in a Facebook post said it was proud to be a part of the event.