Richmond soldier's remains return home after dying in Iraq

A Kentucky soldier's remains are have returned to the United States after he died in Iraq over the weekend.

Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, died Saturday in Iraq in a non-combat related manner. He was overseas supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. His remains arrived Tuesday at Dover Air Force Base, where there was a dignified transfer.

Gov. Matt Bevin plans to have flags lowered to half-staff at state buildings on the day of his funeral. Those arrangements are still being determined.

The Department Of Defense says Spc. Riley was deployed to Iraq in December. He was a fire control specialist (13J) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

This was Riley's first deployment. He is the third person to die in a non-combat incident during the operation.