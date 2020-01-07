Richmond teacher facing federal charges, FBI searched his home

A Richmond teacher is facing federal charges.

Larry Foley has taught for several years at LaFontaine Preparatory School in Richmond. It's a private school.

The school's co-founder, Gus LaFontaine, sent a lengthy letter to parents Monday night.

He explained the FBI contacted him on Monday, saying they had searched Foley's home.

The agent wouldn't go into specifics about why they were searching Foley's home but confirmed that he had been arrested.

The agent also said the case did not involve students at the school and that no further investigation of staff or students was needed.

LaFontaine says he was shocked to hear the news and was unaware of the investigation.

He told parents that ensuring student safety is his top priority and that Foley is no longer a teacher at the school.

LaFontaine says he has not shared this information with students yet.

Instead, he's working with school counselors to figure out the best way to share the news with them.

Kentucky State Police also tell WKYT they are not involved with the FBI's investigation involving former teacher Larry Foley.

LaFontaine says he'll send parents another email as soon as he learns more information.