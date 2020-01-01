Richmond woman hit and killed on I-64 in Louisville

A woman who died after she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 has been identified.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed calls came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a pedestrian fatality on I-64 eastbound near the Hurstbourne exit.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman, identified as Averi Lewis, 27, of Richmond, Ky., had been hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed Lewis was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound and was in an argument with the driver. At some point, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the roadway, where she was hit by another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Both the driver of the SUV and the vehicle that hit Lewis stayed at the scene.

Officials are investigating if alcohol was a factor in Lewis exiting the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported and no charges are expected.