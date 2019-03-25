Richmond woman to compete on CBS show 'Million Dollar Mile'

A Madison County teacher is headed to compete on a new CBS' show "Million Dollar Mile."

Photo: CBS

Emma Chapman, a New Zealand native who lives and teaches in Richmond, is one of ten defenders on the new show premiering this week.

"There is no runner that is gonna beat me. I'm faster than them, " Chapman said on her prime-time TV debut. "I'm stronger than them."

On the show, Chapman goes by the nickname "The Mighty Kiwi." She and fellow defenders give contestants a two-minute head start on an obstacle course and then try to track them down.

"They're trying to win a million dollars. I'm trying to defend the million," Chapman said.

It's not the first time she's competed in front of crowds before, but being on set in Los Angeles was a whole new experience.

Chapman says they filmed the show through the night. Now, she's trying to keep her students from finding out how she performed on the show.

"They've been asking me, did you beat that person? Did you beat that person? I tell them and all of my friends who have been watching, you have to wait and see," Chapman said.

"Million Dollar Mile" premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on WKYT.

