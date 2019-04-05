Richmond's historic Bennett House is up for sale

If you've ever traveled down West Main Street in Richmond, you've probably seen the Bennett House.

The home, built by the Bennett family in 1889, is now up for sale.

"There's not many homes in Kentucky around that have such a history like this does," said Judy Baugh, who works at Bennett House.

The walls of the historic home have seen everything from teas to weddings to notable people.

"Mr. Bennett's son, James... his wife, Sarah, was the daughter of the notorious Cassius Clay," Baugh said. "Mr. Clay at that time was a minister to Russia."

Bennett House has even been an antique shop. But for the past 19 years, it's been a bed and breakfast.

"They have preserved all the stuff that they could in that time period," Baugh said. "They've added some new things like central heating and air."

Rita Smart, a former state representative, owns the home along with her husband. They've decided to sell it in order to spend more time with their grandchildren.

"It was a family thing," Baugh said. "It's always been. I'll miss it. I'm sure they'll miss it too for a while, but I'm thinking they're ready for some rest and relaxation."