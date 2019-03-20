Rick Pitino tweets that Kentucky will lose in Final Four

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino tweeted out his picks for the Final Four on Wednesday.

Pitino thinks Duke, Virginia, Michigan and Kentucky will play in the Final Four this season in Minneapolis. But, he predicts that UK will lose to Virginia.

Pitino has Virginia beating ACC rival Duke in the national championship game.

He won a national championship at Kentucky in 1996. He also coached Louisville to the 2013 national championship, but the title was forfeited after the sex scandal involving the program.

Pitino was fired from Louisville following a 2017 FBI investigation.

