Rising water affecting Rockcastle County streams, lakes

Some roads were impassable Wednesday in southern Kentucky because of flooding conditions.

Flooding at campground near Lake Linville

In Rockcastle County, you can't even see some streets because of high water.

Creeks and streams are overflowing, making it difficult for drivers to get through.

At Lake Linville, the water is covering picnic tables and the campground area has flooded.

Just up the road on Renfro Creek, part of the road is washing away.

Crews were out there earlier repairing a water line. Now they're keeping a close eye on it.

They say not too many people live back that way, but they need to be careful.