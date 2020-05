Rival schools East Jessamine High and West Jessamine High are sharing the same field in honor of the Class of 2020.

Jessamine county schools honored senior athletes whose spring season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Students participating in baseball, track and field, and tennis are on full display in front of the Jessamine County Courthouse.

School officials say they will honor the rest of the class of 2020 later in the week with their own yard signs.