River flooding remains a concern in Franklin County

"It's definitely something that needs to be watched pretty closely," said David Hamilton, the director of the Kentucky River Authority.

With more heavy rain on the way tonight, Hamilton says some areas likely experience high water issues across the county. "Probably see a lot of low, lower roads start to get flooded. Some of the lower lying houses basements will start to get impacted at that level," said Hamilton.

With an already saturated ground and 1-3" of rain possible over the next 24 hours, living along the river banks or a flood prone area means preparation needs to start now. "If you got a low lying basement that you know, is susceptible, to go ahead and start thinking about getting some of the stuff moved up higher. But certainly, the biggest thing is to keep an eye on it," said Hamilton.

The forecast crest for the Kentucky River is expected to hit 32 feet by Sunday night before receding early next week.