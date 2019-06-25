Road closed, tanker leaking fuel after Breathitt County crash

A Breathitt County road is closed and a tanker leaking fuel after a crash today, June 25.

The crash is on Highway 15 south of Jackson, Ky. The scene is close to Fishtrap Branch.

A tanker was hauling a lot of fuel when the crash occurred. Breathitt County Emergency Management said fuel is leaking as of writing. Dispatchers tell WKYT crews are working to stop the fuel from leaking into the river.

One man was taken to a local hospital. WKYT does not know his condition as of now.

Emergency Management said Highway 15 is closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.