Road collapses in Wolfe County following heavy rains

Officials have declared a state of emergency in Wolfe County after heavy rains rolled through the area Saturday night.

They say many roads were flooded and Shooting Fork Road partially collapsed.

“The water collapsed the culverts and just washed the whole road out,” said Wolfe County EMS Director Marcus Stephens.

Officials say no cars were on the road during the collapse. They say heavy rains also caused a mudslide on another road nearby.

"The Hazel Green Fire Department evacuated three to four homes. They also evacuated one to two vehicles,” said Stephens. “People were stranded by the water.”

Thirteen residents were unable to leave their homes due to the Shooting Fork Road collapse. Stephens explained that crews are building a temporary bridge.

“We're having rocks shipped in. We got an excavator on the way and crews coming in to make a temporary pass so residents can get out,” said Stephens.

Officials are asking residents to give them a call if they have any flood damage. They say those who are eligible will receive a cleanup kit, and that funding will be determined by the extent of the damage.

The Red Cross is also assisting residents. Officials say they’ll start assessing the flood damage either Sunday or Monday.

