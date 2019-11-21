Road crews are lining the streets of Omaha with toilet paper, and it actually benefits drivers

There’s a lot of toilet paper lining the streets of Omaha, and the tissue is there to keep traffic moving.

Crews from Midwest Coating of Modale, Iowa are filling cracks in the pavement. Then, they’re applying toilet paper.

“We use the toilet paper as a blotter material in a moving operation so we’re able to keep traffic going without putting up a closure,” Angel Nies with Midwest Coating said.

Some may have thought it was the handy work of pranksters, but it actually is serving a purpose.

Without toilet paper, the work crews would have to shut down the street while the workers complete the job.

