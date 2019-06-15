HWY 80 reopens after car crashes into tractor-trailer in Perry County

HWY 80 in Perry County was shut down into the early Saturday morning hours as crews worked a collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

According to sister station WYMT, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of HWY 80, near the Nautilus Drive intersection by the Fazoli’s restaurant.

Officers say a car drove under the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crews shut down the road until early Saturday morning to reconstruct the crash.

