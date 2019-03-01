Lexington police investigate shooting near Transy campus

Lexington police are investigating a shooting near the Transylvania University campus.

Investigators believe the shooting involved people in two vehicles. A woman in one of the vehicles was shot as a result. She was taken to a hospital where she is receiving treatment.

The shooting has prompted police to ask drivers to avoid the area of Broadway and 4th Street. Activities at the Transylvania University campus are unaffected, and no students were involved in the shooting.

