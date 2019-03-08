Roads still flooded in Cumberland County nearly 2 weeks later

The community of Burkesville is still feeling the impacts of the extremely high water levels in Lake Cumberland.

Dozens of people still cannot leave their homes on dry ground due to a large amount of water being released at Wolf Creek Dam in the area.

"We are still getting people in and out. Transporting groceries and things like that," said Greg Carey of Cumberland County Emergency Management.

Two families who live on the other side of Garmon's Ferry Road have depended on a boat to get to their house since late February.

"But Goose Creek, Black's Ferry, and here on Garmon's Ferry there is only one way in and one way out," Carey said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to take water out of Lake Cumberland. Officials say until the water goes back to the normal summer pool level, then the area could remain flooded.

Residents of the area will likely have to continue to depend on boats to ferry them back and forth to receive supplies if the water does not recede.

Cumberland County officials say despite the headaches of the whole situation, it would be much worse if not for the dam controlling the water flow through the Cumberland River basin.

