Roadwork could impact Lexington commutes

Two road projects could impact Lexington traffic in the coming months.

A portion of Malibu Drive will be closed Monday, May 6 as part of a bridge replacement.

Malibu Drive between Lansdowne Drive and Tates Creek Road will be closed to thru traffic until August 5.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road is being closed to allow for a bridge next to Tates Creek Road to be replaced.

Anyone wanting to get to Tates Creek can do so via Lansdowne Drive in either direction.

On Winchester Road at Midland Avenue, one of two turn lanes will be closed to allow for a new sewer line. The lane is expected to be closed until early June.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times in that area.