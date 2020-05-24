Rob Bromley remembers former Kentucky head coach Eddie Sutton

Eddie Sutton has a complex legacy, but a legacy worthy of the Hall of Fame. On Saturday, Sutton died at the age of 84.

His death comes less than two months after he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in early April.

Former WKYT Sports Director Rob Bromley reflects on Sutton's time in Lexington. He was the one to introduce Sutton at his introductory press conference.

"He was excited. He wanted the Kentucky job. He wanted it very, very much. Thing about it is he understood how big the job was. That it was the biggest job in college basketball. He came in he was eager to strap it on his back and run with it."

Rob then added the following comments about Sutton's legacy.

"Outstanding teacher of the game," said Sutton. "Should have gone to the Final Four that first year. Awfully hard to beat LSU four times. The hard years were the second year and the fourth year. Fantastic career. Hall of Fame career. Think about the good times because there were a lot of good times here when he was coaching the Wildcats."