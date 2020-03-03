Robbery suspect pulls gun on Lexington mother, two young children

Lexington police are investigating a robbery.

It happened Tuesday morning around 8:45 at a home on Briarwood Drive.

Police say a woman who lives there told them she was on her porch with two young children when a man wearing a hoodie and a bandana over his face walked up, showed a gun and tried to force the family back inside the house.

The storm door was locked, so they could not get inside.

Police say the man then forced the family towards her car in the driveway.

She pulled out her keys to give to him.

We're told at that point something scared the man, it's unclear what, and he ran off, got in a car and left the scene.

Police searched the area, but they didn't find the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.