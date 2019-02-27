Rockcastle Co. man found guilty after sexually abusing his stepchildren

A Rockcastle County man was found guilty on Tuesday after being charged with sexually abusing his stepchildren.

Robert Napier, 40, was convicted after a two-day trial on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse under 12-years-old. He's also guilty on one count of first-degree sexual abuse under 16-years-old.

Prosecutors say the two stepchildren of Napier testified in court on Feb. 9 to sexual abuse that they say occurred from 2015 to 2017.

Napier argued that he never touched the children, prosecutors say. But, cross-examination revealed he had lied in statements to Kentucky State Police.

His sentence is 10 years in prison, and the sentencing will take place on April 12. Napier will also be on the sex offender registry for life.

