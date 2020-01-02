Rockcastle County Deputy retiring after serving community 20 years

A Rockcastle County Sheriff's Deputy has been serving the community for decades and now he's retiring.

Rockcastle County Deputy William Barrett (WKYT)

Deputy William Barrett is 77-years-old, and is better known as "Colorado Bill."

Colorado Bill has spent almost 20 years serving families in Rockcastle County and on Friday he retires.

"When I first got into law-enforcement, there were no radios in the cars," said Deputy Barrett.

A lot has changed in the 54 years William Barrett has been in law enforcement.

"You'd get out of the car and park your car and walk up and down the alleyway, the big tall buildings, and check the blocks. And every once in a while you had to look down from about here to that sign down there to the Shell station, and if a light was on the top of the pole, woah! You'd walk down there, put your key in the box and call them, 'yeah what's going on?" said Deputy Barrett.

The U.S. Marines stared his career in New Jersey. Then he retired from a police department in Colorado and moved his family to Kentucky.

"I came to retire. I brought horses with me," said Deputy Barrett.

But Colorado Bill couldn't stay away from the job. He got back into law enforcement, retiring from Mount Vernon's Police Department in 2010. And soon to be former Rockcastle County Sheriff's Deputy, the 77-year-old, is leaving his options open.

"I feel healthy, girl! I'm physically and mentally capable of performing the job as a police officer," said Deputy Barrett.

Deputy Barrett may be retiring from the Rockcastle County Sheriff's' Department, but he does not retire from law enforcement. He says that he is searching for other jobs, other communities that he can serve.

Deputy Barrett has served as an officer in four states. New Jersey, Colorado, Georgia and Kentucky.