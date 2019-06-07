Rockcastle County church cleaning up after flooding, bracing for more rain

In Rockcastle County, many people spent the day cleaning up as they brace for more rain.

On Thursday, heavy rain caused flooding, especially in the Brodhead community.

Jacob's Well Baptist Church on S. Main Street sits next to a creek. Water got into their building.

Pastor Jason Brown said about two inches of water covered the sanctuary floor.

"We immediately came in and got everything up out of the water," Brown said.

On Friday, fans worked to dry the inside of the building. With more rain in the forecast this weekend, Brown is leaning on his faith to get through.

"Times like this, you stop and say, 'God, you're in control. You got this, and we are just going to trust you through this,' because He has a plan for all things," Brown said.

For now, community members have stepped up to help the church get ready for Sunday service.

"Tonight and tomorrow, we are going to work and get things cleaned up," he said. "Lord willing, we'll be here Sunday morning at 11 a.m. and praising Jesus."