Rockcastle County neighbors begin cleanup after wide-spread storms

It's neighbor helping neighbor across Rockcastle County after severe weather brought in winds at 70 miles per hour pushed through the area.

The Broadhead community took on the brunt of the damage.

Winds brought down dozens of trees -- some landing on homes and roofs ripped away.

Hunter Goff says he felt the wind come in around 2 a.m. and then heard the collapse of his carport. He spent his day like many cleaning up the damage.

"I could feel the wind pressure and then 30 seconds later I could feel the wall start to come in with all the wind pressure," said Goff.

Neighbors could be seen picking up rubble and cutting wood to be hauled away Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has not officially been on scene to study the storm yet because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Rockcastle County Emergency Management.

Officials say the national team being on the ground to study the path of the storm will not affect if the county qualifies for disaster funds.

