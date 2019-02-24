Rockcastle County sees highest level of rain in decade

Rockcastle County didn't escape the rain this week. In fact they were far from it, totalling around seven inches over a week's time. Sunday, high waters left some cars submerged in water.

"When it starts it just keeps a coming," Doug Singleton said of the rain. He lives on a hill, with a view of the neighborhood below where rain invaded cars and homes.

"Last night was like something I've really never experienced," WKYT Weather Watcher Jordan Smith said.

Rockcastle County saw between two and four inches of rain Saturday, alone.

"About 11 o'clock this morning we would be in water probably up to our knees," Smith said while standing on Freedom School Road.

"I've seen this get up several times over the years but, the people that live in that yellow house, I've never actually seen it reach their yard before. This house it was reaching the porch," he described. "On up the road, there's three vehicles up there and all you could see was the very top of them. The roof was the only thing that was sticking out."

The water has started to recede and the next few days without rain are expected to help tremendously.

"We need a little relief," Singleton said.

Rockcastle County Emergency Management told WKYT the Brodhead area also saw some issues with high water.