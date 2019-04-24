Rocks found inside stomach of starving dog found covered in wounds

A Reily Township man is facing animal cruelty charges after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office found an emaciated dog in his care.

Sheriff Richard Jones says David Neanover, 36, is charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

Butler County dog wardens responded to 6165 Main Street and found the dog had no food or water, was visibly starved, and covered in severe open wounds.

Officials seized the dog and brought it to the humane society where an exam was done, Jones says.

They say it has an ulcer on its tongue making it hard for the dog to eat or drink.

“No normal human being could look at this dog and think this is acceptable. The pictures are hard to view. It’s much worse in person. Animal Friends will do everything they can to save this poor animal but the current condition is very bad. I am thankful that this was reported. I just hope he can be saved and adopted to someone who cares,” Sheriff Jones said.

The dog remains hospitalized under the care of Animal Care Centers.

“X-rays showed rocks in his stomach. This we did not expect, but we are not surprised. He lived his life on a VERY short chain and was deprived food for quite some time, so we’re sure he got to the point where he was willing to eat anything that he could get his mouth on. He is missing a chunk of his tongue,” Animal Friends Humane Society posted on Wednesday.

Officials said Lou has a long road ahead of him, but they do expect him to make a full recovery.

They continue to encourage the public to report these types of incidents.

